JSE weaker as Trump-induced global jitters continue

The JSE continued weaker at lunchtime on Thursday, partly reflecting a jittery mood across the main global markets reacting to US President Donald Trump’s isolationist and protectionist language.

On the flip side, the all share has had a strong start to 2017, which renders it vulnerable to profit taking, especially in the resource sector where shareholders have generated the most returns.

"Uncertainty continues to dominate global markets. Think of Trump as US president, the Brexit process gaining momentum and potentially high-stakes elections in Europe," said Alwyn van der Merwe, director of investments at Sanlam Private Wealth. "On the local front, the ANC leadership succession battle is starting to heat up. Investors may be forgiven for feeling jittery going into 2017."

The all share index was off 0.63% to 52,771.30 points at lunchtime, as banks and industrials lost 1.06% and 0.85%, respectively. But platinum and gold stocks bucked a weaker trend, thanks to a weaker dollar that lifted the underlying precious metal prices.

Gold price was up 0.61% to $1,217.20 an ounce, which was close to its best since November, while platinum crossed the $1,000 mark and was up 0.33% on the day.

Europe’s leading markets were weaker in line with US stock futures ahead of the policy meetings by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England later in the day.

Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said the ECB would likely "swallow some pride again today and take another step down from its pre-referendum position on the economic impact of Brexit and announce upgrades to its growth forecasts following another few months of stronger data".

BHP Billition gave up 1.29% to R244.50 and Kumba Iron Ore lost 2.49% to R214.50.

AngloGold Ashanti was up 4.22% to R177.04, with Gold Fields gaining 3.11% to R47.79 and Harmony rising 5.41% to R35.84.

Sanlam retreated 2.13% to R62.49 while Barclays Africa shed 1.66% to 153.80.

Truworths was off 1.85% to R78.19 and Clicks Group slipped 3.14% to R120.80. Lewis shed 3.1% to R40.70. Vodacom lost 1.79% to R147.87.