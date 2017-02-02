JSE opens weaker as Zuma criticises the Treasury and the Dow misses 20,000

The JSE opened weaker on Thursday in risk-off trade as banks, retailers and property stocks retreated on reports that President Jacob Zuma attacked the Treasury at the ANC’s lekgotla this week.

According to a report in Business Day, sources said Zuma had criticised the Treasury for not availing funds for certain projects.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is embroiled in a court battle with Oakbay Investments, a company owned by Zuma’s friends the Gupta family. Gordhan is set to present the budget on February 22.

Market sentiment was subdued after an indifferent close on the Dow on Wednesday. The index closed 0.14% up at 19,890.94 points, missing recent highs above 20,000 despite Apple climbing 6.1% and Facebook adding 2% on updates and results.

The dollar weakened after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold. The Fed gave little indication of further hikes this year, after earlier foreseeing at least three increases in 2017.

"US markets could trade softer today as investors turned their attention towards macroeconomic data related to job cuts, initial jobless claims, nonfarm payrolls and, most importantly, unit labour costs," Momentum SP Reid said.

Asian markets were weaker with the Nikkei 225 losing 1.22% and the Hang Seng was down 0.69%.

Commodities were up on the weaker dollar, with gold adding 0.41% to $1,214 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.32% to $1,004.61.

At 9.35 the all share was down 0.82% to 52,670 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.93%. Banks shed 1.15% and financials lost 1.03%. General retailers dropped 0.86% and property lost 0.84%. Platinums added 1.79% and the gold index rose 1.58%.

Glencore was 0.13% lower at R55.60 after reporting full-year production to end-December was in line with guidance, with copper production of 1,425,800 tonnes 5% lower than in 2015.

Sasol shed 0.58% to R401.20. Brent crude was marginally up 0.19% to $56.67 a barrel in early morning trade.

Among gold stocks Harmony rose 4.29% to R35.46. Sibanye added 2.63% to R30.79.

Lonmin led platinum stocks higher, firming 4.57% to R23.32. Anglo American Platinum added 4.43% to R364.69.

Among banks, Standard Bank shed 1.43% to R141.63. FirstRand dropped 1.29% to R49.65.

Old Mutual was down 1.36% to R34.82, while Liberty Holdings shed 0.85% to R110.25.

Mr Price was 1.63% off at R157.04, and Spar was 1.17% lower at R189.15.

Growthpoint retreated 1.23% to R25.70 among property stocks.

Naspers softened 0.46% to R2,189.99.

PSG was 0.69% lower at R230.40.