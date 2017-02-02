JSE may like Facebook’s post on Thursday

The US central bank’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday night saw the rand strengthen 0.3% to R13.43/$ and gold gain 0.5% to nearly $1,216/oz on Thursday morning.

Though the US Federal Reserve was widely expected to hold the upper range of its interest rates at 0.75%, the hoped for clues on when the next rate increase is likely to happen was not forthcoming from chair Janet Yellen.

But the yen strengthening against the dollar was bad news for Tokyo stocks, sending the Topix index down more than 1% and the Nikkei down about 0.7% ahead of the JSE’s opening.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.2%, with the Australian market possibly rattled by a Washington Post report that US President Donald Trump slammed the phone down on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Saturday.

The Washington Post reported that Trump had described the call with the leader of Australia, one of the US’s staunchest allies, as "the worst so far".

The US’s Nasdaq index looked likely to continue its run on Thursday after Facebook reported better than expected December quarter results.

Facebook closed 2.23% higher at $133.23 on Wednesday and gained a further 0.13% in overnight trading after reporting $3.57bn profit for the December quarter, more than double the matching period’s $1.56bn.

Facebook’s revenue for the quarter surged 51% to $8.81bn from the December 2015 quarter’s $5.84bn, surprising investors after the social media sight had warned in November its advertising revenue growth was slowing.

On Wednesday, the Nasdaq index gained 0.5% thanks to better than expected results from Apple.