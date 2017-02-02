JSE closes weaker as US Fed and Trump sour market sentiment

The JSE closed weaker on Thursday as a drop in banking, financial and retail shares was only slightly offset by a rise in golds and platinums, as risk-off trade gripped the market.

Sentiment was unsettled after the US Federal Reserve kept rates on hold amid general caution on the expected outcome of US President Donald Trump’s economic policies.

"Any rate increase by the Fed would probably be on hold until further clarity on Trump’s policies can be provided, which would provide a better indication of what to expect going forward," said TreasuryOne dealer Wichard Cilliers.

The dollar weakened in response, boosting commodity prices. In intraday trade gold rose to $1,222 an ounce, a three-month high, while platinum broke above $1,000 again.

Locally, sentiment was fragile ahead of President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address next week.

Analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) said monetary policy was expected to remain loose in Asia and Europe, with geopolitical risks in the form of Brexit and a possible slowdown in Chinese growth likely to take centre stage for most of this year. They said the US Fed was expected to tighten policy marginally, with the key risks being policy uncertainty from the new reformist Trump administration.

The all share closed 0.72% lower at 52,719.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.76%. General retailers were down 1.17%, resources 1.1%, banks 1.05%, food and drug retailers 0.96% and financials 0.90%. The gold index added 3.36% and platinums 1.42%.

The Dow was 0.18% weaker at the JSE’s close and has now closed lower in four of the past five trading days.

European markets were mixed. The FTSE 100 gained 0.68% after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged, while Germany’s Dax lost 0.34%.

Analysts expect the volatility in equity markets to increase until greater clarity emerged in the US on the trajectory of interest rates and Trump’s economic direction. Many investors are uncertain about where to invest in the present challenging environment.

Old Mutual Multi-Managers investment strategist Izak Odendaal pointed out that the successful investment strategies in 2016 were those that were unsuccessful in 2015: "The resources sector was the worst performer in 2015, but the best performer in 2016."

Emerging-market equities were pummeled in dollar terms in 2015, but outperformed developed markets in 2016. "The local economy was expected to improve this year as the shocks of the commodity price slump, load-shedding, drought, disruptive strikes and rising inflation fade," Odendaal said.

BHP Billiton dropped 2.44% to R241.66 and Glencore 1.46% to R54.86. The latter reported full-year production to end-December was in line with guidance, with copper production of 1,425,800 tonnes 5% lower than in 2015.

Sasol shed 1.68% to R396.75.

Harmony Gold jumped 4.15% to R35.41 and Sibanye 3.83% to R31.15.

Anglo American Platinum climbed 4.01% to R363.21.

Barclays Africa dropped 1.41% to R154.20 and FirstRand 1.21% to R49.69.

After a decent debut on Wednesday, African Phoenix, formerly African Bank Investments Limited, closed 21.15% lower at 41c.

Truworths gave up 2.27% to R77.85 and Mr Price 1.60% to R157.10.

Growthpoint closed 0.27% higher at R26.09.

Resilient was up 0.39% to R117 amid speculation the group was planning to focus on the US market in the future. It increased its interim dividend per share by 16.2% to R2.70.

New Europe Property Investments lost 1.68% to R153.38 and Capital & Counties 1.79% to R45.49.

RCL Foods added 5.26% to R14, despite releasing a disappointing trading statement on Tuesday.

Mediclinic was down 1.81% to R128.23 and Clover Industries 2.25% to R17.35.