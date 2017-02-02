Gold edges higher after Fed keeps rates unchanged

Bengaluru — Gold edged up on Thursday, as the dollar weakened after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at its first meeting since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Spot gold rose 0.44%, to $1,214.45/oz at 3.21am GMT, while US gold futures were up 0.7%, to $1,216.7.

The dollar index edged lower 0.1% to 99.540.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged, but painted a relatively upbeat picture of the US economy that suggested it was on track to tighten monetary policy this year.

"I see gold being slightly bid in the short term as the dollar weakness continues ... noncommercial longs speculating on the dollar index have been trimming their positions since the beginning of the year and the Fed appears to remain dovish or wait and see," said Nicholas Frappell, general manager with ABC Bullion.

Spot gold could retest a resistance at $1,219/oz, as it had found a support at $1,197, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

"The sharp rebound after a pull down below $1,200 and the Asian pricing model, despite the Chinese New Year, seems favourable and we see a lot of bullish signals," said Spencer Campbell, general manager with Kaloti Precious Metals in Singapore.

"We are sort of eyeing the $1,225 levels in the next move if the metal breaks the recent highs of around $1,215 levels next week."

The metal gained more than 5% in January — its best month since June 2016 — as the dollar suffered its worst start to the year in three decades.

"The global growth story seems to be improving immeasurably just as the political outlook grows increasingly cloudy across a number of geographies, which is why we are, on balance, friendly to gold heading into a very uncertain year," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

Factories across the world fired up — or at least kept up — activity in January with some registering multiyear output highs, just as a barrage of political risks threatens the global economy with potential harm. Meanwhile, investors also turned their attention to a quarterly report from the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday. The BoE was expected to avoid adding to speculation about a first interest rate hike in nearly a decade, even as it acknowledges the resilience of Britain’s economy since last year’s Brexit vote shock.

In other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.34%, to $17.57/oz, while platinum was up 0.35%, to $999.49. Platinum earlier touched $1004.6, a peak since November 10 2016. Palladium was mostly unchanged at $762.50/oz.

