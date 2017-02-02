Futures lower as all share closes weaker on retailers, banks

South African futures were lower on Thursday as the JSE closed weaker on retailers and banks, and despite gold and platinum shares closing up on the day.

Sentiment was cautious after the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept rates unchanged, but gave no further indications on the expected US interest rate trajectory for the year ahead. The Bank of England announced no change in interest rates on Thursday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was flat at the JSE’s close (-0.04%). European markets were mixed, with the FTSE 100 adding 0.62% while the German Dax dropped 0.15%.

The rand was R13.3299 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.4733.

The all share closed 0.72% lower at 52,719.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.76%. General retailers were down 1.17%, resources 1.1%, banks 1.05%, food and drug retailers 0.96% and financials 0.90%. The gold index added 3.36% and platinums 1.42%.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.84% weaker at 46,098 points with 19,698 contracts traded from Wednesday’s 18,557.