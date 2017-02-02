Bonds stable on possible change in rate expectations in US

The South African bond market was largely unmoved in late afternoon trade on Thursday on a stronger rand and weaker dollar, as uncertainty increased as to the road ahead in terms of US interest rates.

The US Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged at its first meeting of the year, but was largely mum on the future trajectory of US rate hikes this year. In December, it pencilled in at least three hikes this year.

This lead the market to believe that the Fed would become "more cautious" on rates under the administration of President Donald Trump, sending gold to a three-month high and causing US treasuries to firm.

The Bank of England kept rates on hold at its meeting on the day, with governor Mark Carney warning that the real uncertainty over the UK’s decision to leave the EU was still ahead.

At 3.29pm the R186 was bid at 8.855% from 8.850% and the R207 was bid at 7.980% from 7.985%.

The rand was at R13.3779 against the dollar from R13.4725.

The euro was at $1.0819 from $1.0769.

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said the bond market was waiting for a large risk event, with the first US rate hike this year now only expected in June.

"There hasn’t been much local buying going on from offshore guys," he said.

Butler said poor US data would send the 10-year below the 2.30% support level. "On the other side of the equation, it was going to take something stellar to push US yields a lot higher," he said.

The 10-year was at 2.4352% from 2.4711%.