Bonds are largely unmoved ahead of ECB meeting

02 February 2017 - 12:58 PM Reitumetse Pitso
The South African bond market was stable on Thursday before midday, a day after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold.

The Fed gave no hints about when the next increase would come.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Michelle Wohlberg said this resulted in "uninspiring" trade in bonds while investors tweaked their portfolios ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) committee meeting on Friday. Bonds were expected to trade in narrow ranges ahead of the meeting.

At 11.34am, the yield on the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.840%, from 8.850% on Wednesday and the R207 at 7.960% from 7.985%.

