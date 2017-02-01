Weaker SA bond market takes its cue from US treasuries

The South African bond market was weaker on Wednesday afternoon taking its cue from US Treasuries ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FMOC) meeting. Although there is a wide market expectation that the Fed will keep rates on hold, the focus is on how US President Donald Trump’s plans to stimulate the economy.

At 3.30pm the bid on the R186 was at 8.87% from Tuesday’s 8.825% and that of the R207 bond was bid at 7.98% from 7.97%.

The bid on 10-year US treasuries was 2.4942% from 2.4571%. Dow Jones Newswires reported on Tuesday that short sellers who were covering their positions in the treasury market were compounding the steep drop in the yields of 10-year US Treasuries.

Locally, bonds started the week trading slightly weaker due to the unsteady political backdrop but have now aligned with the expectations of the FMOC.

Momentum Investments economist Sanisha Packirisamy said SA’s 10-year government bonds rallied up to 30 basis points for the first half of January, but sold off in the second half partly due to the renewed sensitivity to domestic political news flow around a rumoured cabinet reshuffle.