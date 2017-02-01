Rand is steady as market mulls next dollar move

The rand was largely unchanged at midday on Wednesday, with a general bias toward a weaker dollar amid market confusion about President Donald Trump’s economic policies.

According to recent utterances by Trump’s economic advisers, the preference is for a weaker dollar. However, further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve would lead to a firmer greenback.

The Fed has previously indicated that it intends to raise interest rates three times in 2017.

"Although the dollar was currently much oversold, the nervousness underlying the overall trading tone created a climate for additional marginal dollar weakness," analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

This would be positive for the rand, which has lost ground from January’s best level of R13.20/$. At 11.39am the rand was at R13.4726 against the dollar from R13.4733.

The local currency was at R14.5391 against the euro from R14.5491 previously and at R16.9796 against the pound from R16.9486.

The euro was at $1.0793 from $1.0798.

The rand was expected to be influenced by local political factors ahead of President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address on February 9.

Earlier, the rand came under pressure on concern about a possible Cabinet reshuffle that could affect Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.