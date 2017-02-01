The rand was slightly firmer against the dollar on Wednesday, after the dollar showed little movement on the views expressed by senior personnel in the Trump administration that the euro was undervalued.

US National trade council head Peter Navarro earlier said the euro had a "grossly" low valuation, which gave Germany an unfair advantage over its trading partners, such as the US and the EU.

This was followed by comments from Trump after meeting pharmaceutical executives, in which he criticised China and Japan for devaluing their currencies. In his presidential campaign, Trump accused China of being a currency manipulator.

The comments caused confusion in currency markets as the US Federal Reserve was set to hike rates three times this year, thereby causing a stronger dollar.

Markets were eyeing the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s first meeting of the year later on Wednesday. Expectations were for rates to be held unchanged at 0.75%, with the market more interested in the forward projections by Fed members and the tone of the statement than the actual decision.

At 3.40pm the rand was at R13.4062 against the dollar from R13.4733.

The rand was at R14.4429 against the euro from a previous R14.5491 and at R16.9539 against the pound from R16.9486.

The euro was at $1.0773 from $1.0798. The pound gained 0.5% against the dollar to $1.2647 from $1.2578.

DeVere group analyst Nigel Green described the Trump administration’s currency rhetoric as "naive" and "hypocritical".

"Germany has become the latest country after Mexico, China and Japan, to be labelled a currency manipulator by the Trump administration, which seems determined to challenge trading partners that run large surpluses with the US," he said.

But it could be argued that the Fed was also a currency manipulator with quantitative easing. "The US has been as enthusiastic about using monetary policy to devalue as the Europeans and the Asians."

