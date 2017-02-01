Oil hits $56 a barrel on signs Russia, Opec are delivering cuts

New York — Oil pared gains on Wednesday after weekly US supply data suggested a crude glut may persist, despite signs that Russia and oil cartel Opec producers are delivering on promised supply reductions.

Brent crude was up 29c at $55.87 a barrel at 10:33am EST (3.33pm GMT), having risen as high as $56.24. US crude traded up 21c at $53.02 a barrel after earlier touching $53.40.

Oil stockpiles for the week ended Friday rose 6.47-million barrels, nearly double the expected increase. The larger-than-expected build exacerbated concerns that efforts to cut production globally may not be sufficient. Russia cut production in January by about 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to data provided on Wednesday. A day earlier, a Reuters survey found high compliance with agreed cuts by Opec.

"Any hopes of a sustained recovery in price will depend on increasing efforts by Opec to curb output, though the prospect of an upside breakout will be undermined by the budding revival in US crude production," Stephen Brennock of oil brokers PVM said.

The cuts by Russia and Opec follow last year’s agreement to lower supplies by a combined 1.8-million bpd, to prop up prices that are still half their mid-2014 levels. A Russian cut of 100,000 bpd is a third of Moscow’s pledge to reduce its output by 300,000 bpd, however, Russia has said its planned output reduction would be gradual.

Opec has implemented most of its reduction. A Reuters survey on Tuesday found that in January Opec members delivered on about 82% of their deal to lower supply by 1.16-million bpd.

"With data now coming out for the first month affected by the Opec and non-Opec output cuts, it appears fairly safe to say that compliance with the pledged reduction has been relatively high," analysts at JBC Energy said. JBC estimates that Opec delivered on 88% of its pledged reduction. Petro-Logistics, a company which tracks Opec supply, also estimates that compliance has been high.

Reuters