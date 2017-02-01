MARKET WRAP: JSE mixed after Moody’s report weighs on financial sector

The JSE ended mixed on Wednesday as resources and platinums gained on higher metals prices, while banks and financials were lower following the release of an unflattering credit opinion on SA by Moody’s.

The rating agency said it would likely downgrade SA "in the absence of fundamental structural reforms supporting higher and sustainable medium-term growth". Retailers and property stocks also felt the effect of the report.

The rand fared a little better as the dollar remained in weaker territory as markets continue to mull just what a Donald Trump presidency will mean for global economics.

The all share closed 0.60% higher at 53,104.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.62%. Platinums gained 1.40% and resources 1.08%. Food and drug retailers were up 0.74% and industrials 0.70%, while general retailers shed 1.45%. Property was down 0.51% and banks 0.30%.

Momentum Investments economist Sanisha Packirisamy said Trump’s rhetoric on trade during the election campaign was fast turning into action and could threaten US growth momentum. "While tax cuts, deregulation and fiscal spending could provide an impetus for growth, anti-globalisation sentiment could drag US medium- to longer-term growth prospects lower," she said.

Anglo American added 2.06% to R235.14 and BHP Billiton 1.25% to R247.70.

Kumba Iron Ore leapt 6.27% to R219.98.

Lonmin added 4.79% to R22.30 and Impala Platinum 1.96% to R54.49.

Barclays Africa shed 1.52% to R156.40 and Sanlam 1.75% to R63.85.

African Bank Investments Limited returned to the market as African Phoenix, jumping 67.74% on its first day of trade to 52c.

Woolworths gave up 2.59% to R72.23 and Mr Price 1.85% to R159.65.

Growthpoint Properties relinquished 1.06% to R26.02 and Redefine 0.81% to R11.05.

The rand was a little firmer after US National Trade Council head Peter Navarro said earlier that the euro had a "grossly" low valuation, which gave Germany an unfair advantage over its trading partners, such as the US and the EU.

At 6.35pm the rand was at R13.4364 against the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.4733.

Bonds were weaker despite the stronger currency with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.86% from 8.825% previously.

Futures gained on the firmer JSE, US and European markets with the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index 0.43% higher at 46,426 points with 18,557 contracts traded from Tuesday’s 22,835.