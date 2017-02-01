Market data: January 31 2017

Moody’s has SA on a higher rating than both S&P Global and Fitch, but has warned of a downgrade in the absence of structural reforms
Instead of writing off our youth, we should be finding ways to help them past the education system that is letting them down, writes David Harrison
Dr Sipho Kabane will serve in the role as acting CEO and registrar for medical schemes until the vacant top position at the Council for Medical Schemes is filled
The EFF made the demand after the release of the health ombud’s report into to the deaths of 94 psychiatric patients in the province
Trialpha Investment Management has received official permission to control Kouga Wind Farm, RustMo 1 Solar Farm and SlimSun
Moody’s cite youth unemployment and an unwillingness to reform state-owned enterprises as reasons to keep SA’s Baa2 with negative outlook rating
The You and Your Money panel tackle the ins and outs of health care while travelling abroad
After a severe drought, farmers have been struck by heavy rains that have damaged maize and tobacco crops
Proteas coach’s future seems secure as Cricket SA set to formalise a contract that has been extended three times
The latest study points a way towards restoring communication for patients paralysed by motor neuron disease
Investors Monthly is a magazine published
by Times Media, Media Division included in
the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of
the month.
