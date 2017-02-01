Market data: February 1 2017

Bonds Unit trusts Fixed deposits Preference shares Fuel prices Sanlam Stratus funds Liberty Africa investor Fairbairn Selected global stocks Metals Cross rates Forward rates
Instead of writing off our youth, we should be finding ways to help them past the education system that is letting them down, writes David Harrison
Dr Sipho Kabane will serve in the role as acting CEO and registrar for medical schemes until the vacant top position at the Council for Medical Schemes is filled
The EFF made the demand after the release of the health ombud’s report into to the deaths of 94 psychiatric patients in the province
Echo Polska Properties is buying four malls in Poland in a R2.4bn deal using funds managed by the Blackstone investment group
Moody’s cite youth unemployment and an unwillingness to reform state-owned enterprises as reasons to keep SA’s Baa2 with negative outlook rating
The You and Your Money panel tackle the ins and outs of health care while travelling abroad
The central bank says job gains remain solid, inflation has increased and economic confidence is rising
Proteas coach’s future seems secure as Cricket SA set to formalise a contract that has been extended three times
The latest study points a way towards restoring communication for patients paralysed by motor neuron disease
