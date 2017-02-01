Markets

JSE rallies in line with world markets and a weaker dollar environment

01 February 2017 - 14:04 PM Andries Mahlangu
Picture: JSE

The JSE rallied on Wednesday, kicking off a new month on a relatively higher gear, in line with world markets. The all share was up 0.64% to 53,126 points at lunchtime, powered primarily by resource shares that drew strength from the underlying commodity prices.

The price of copper flirted with the $6,000 a tonne mark on the London Metal Exchange, its best since June 2015, while platinum came close to going above the resistance level of $1,000 an ounce.

The rally in the commodity markets was partially inspired by a weaker dollar environment as markets continued to get to grips with the new US Trump administration.

"Market sensitivity to actions from the new [US] administration continues to play a role in the value of the greenback," said Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts. "Although the US unit is currently much oversold, the nervousness underlying the overall trading tone creates a backdrop in which additional marginal ... dollar weakness cannot be excluded as a realistic near-term outcome."

Individual industrial stocks buoyed the market, as did the return of African Phoenix, formerly African Bank.

Europe’s main markets were higher at midday in line with US stock futures, following a strong session in Asia.

Anglo American added 1.76% to R234.44 and Glencore gained 1.96% to R56.07.

Exxaro Resources was up 4.55% to R111.16 and Assore gained 4.63% to R289.62. Impala Platinum rose 2.66% to R54.86 and Lonmin climbed 3.52% to R22.03.

British American Tobacco was up 1.63% to R833, with Steinhoff gaining 2.04% to R66.12 and Naspers picking up 2.03% to R2,181.20.

African Phoenix ratcheted up 70% to 53c.

