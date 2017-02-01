JSE rallies in line with world markets and a weaker dollar environment

The JSE rallied on Wednesday, kicking off a new month on a relatively higher gear, in line with world markets. The all share was up 0.64% to 53,126 points at lunchtime, powered primarily by resource shares that drew strength from the underlying commodity prices.

The price of copper flirted with the $6,000 a tonne mark on the London Metal Exchange, its best since June 2015, while platinum came close to going above the resistance level of $1,000 an ounce.

The rally in the commodity markets was partially inspired by a weaker dollar environment as markets continued to get to grips with the new US Trump administration.

"Market sensitivity to actions from the new [US] administration continues to play a role in the value of the greenback," said Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts. "Although the US unit is currently much oversold, the nervousness underlying the overall trading tone creates a backdrop in which additional marginal ... dollar weakness cannot be excluded as a realistic near-term outcome."