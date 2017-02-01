JSE opens higher as platinums continue to lead the way

The JSE opened firmer above the 53,000-point level on Wednesday as mining stocks continue to attract attention from investors.

The resources 10 and gold indices have both grown 11% so far this year. But platinum has been the real mover, with the platinum index gaining 24% in 2017 after climbing 50% last year. At the same time the platinum price has risen only 10%, while the rand was 1.6% stronger against the dollar.

Apart from miners, there was only marginal recoveries in banks and financials in early morning trade, but industrials were stronger, led by the rand hedges.

At 9.35am the all share was 0.54% higher at 53,074.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.66%. Platinums gained 1.48%, the gold index 1.13%., resources 0.71% and industrials 0.67%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.54% lower at 19,864.09 points on Tuesday as it continues to slip from its highs above 20,000 last week. The Dow ended January 0.51% higher after climbing 3.34% in December and 5.41% in November.

"US markets opened in negative territory and traded lower on Tuesday as the market continued to take a cautious stance following President Donald Trump’s immigration ban," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said.

Asian markers were mixed on Wednesday, with the Nikkei 225 gaining 0.56% and the Hang Seng down 0.38%.

Gold could not hold on to the firmer levels recorded earlier in the week and was 0.17% down at $1,208/oz in early morning trade.

Among the global miners, Anglo American added 1% to R232.69.

Sasol rebounded on the stronger oil price, gaining 1.21% to R404.35.

British American Tobacco was up 1.06% to R828.37.

Among gold stocks, Sibanye rose 1.35% to R30.69 and Harmony added 0.68% to R34.04.

Anglo American Platinum rose 2.28% to R359.29. Impala Platinum added 1.80% to R54.40.

Nedbank rose 0.57% to R233.54 and Standard Bank gained 0.36% to R144.44.

MTN lifted 1.55% to R127.42.

Astral Foods was up 2.24% to R154.99.

Brait was up 0.73% to R79.58.