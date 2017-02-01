JSE breaks through 53,000 points despite Moody’s warning

S&P Global and Fitch both have SA on a BBB-rating with a negative outlook, just one level above sub-investment grade, or junk. The current rating assigned by Moody’s is two levels above junk, with a negative outlook.

Local sentiment was supported by new vehicle sales in January growing an annual 3.7%. Sales were, however, down in each of the past three years, by 11.4% in 2016, 4% in 2015 and 0.7% in 2014.

Miners were supported for most of the day by stronger commodity prices, but gold lost ground in early evening trade, hovering around the $1,200 an ounce level, on a stronger dollar.

The price of copper rose to just below $6,000 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange, its best since June 2015, while platinum tested the resistance level of $1,000 an ounce.

The rally in commodity markets came after the dollar had weakened earlier as volatility remained due to uncertainty over the Trump’s administration’s policies. The latest controversy to affect currency markets was US National Trade Council head Peter Navarro saying the euro had a "grossly" low valuation, which gave Germany an unfair advantage over its trading partners, such as the US and the EU.

The all share closed 0.60% higher at 53,104.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.62%. Platinums gained 1.40% and resources 1.08%. Food and drug retailers were up 0.74% and industrials 0.70%, while general retailers shed 1.45%. Property was down 0.51% and banks 0.30%.

Brent crude was up 0.83% to $56.07 a barrel.

Momentum Investments economist Sanisha Packirisamy said Trump’s rhetoric on trade during the election campaign was fast turning into action and could threaten US growth momentum in the medium term. "While tax cuts, deregulation and fiscal spending could provide an impetus for growth, anti-globalisation sentiment could drag US medium-to longer-term growth prospects lower," she said.

Packirisamy also said Trump’s campaign rhetoric around raising tariffs on Chinese goods could have negative spillover effects on emerging markets.

Individual industrial stocks buoyed the market, as did the return of African Phoenix, formerly African Bank.

Imperial Holdings recovered 1.59% to R169.46 but is still down 7.1% this year.

African Phoenix was 67.74% higher at 52c, after opening at 31c.

Anglo American added 2.06% to R235.14 and BHP Billiton 1.25% to R247.70.

Kumba Iron Ore jumped 6.27% to R219.98.

Lonmin added 4.79% to R22.30 and Impala Platinum 1.96% to R54.49.

Barclays Africa shed 1.52% to R156.40.

Liberty Holdings added 1.09% at R111.20.

Woolworths gave up 2.59% to R72.23 and Mr Price 1.85% to R159.65.

Steinhoff lifted 3.55% to R67.10.

Growthpoint Properties dropped 1.06% to R26.02, while Naspers gained 2.91% to R2,200.

Education group ADvTECH gained 2.96% to R17.40, with niche lender Finbond shedding 5% to R2.28.