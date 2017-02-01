Futures firmer as JSE starts February on high note in mixed trade
As well as futures firming the all share closed higher, as did the blue-chip top 40 and the local near-dated top 40 Alsi futures index
South African futures were firmer on Wednesday in mixed trade, with platinums and resources gaining on the JSE and general retailers retreating.
Brent crude was up 0.49% to $55.88 in early evening trade, gold was down 0.68% to $1,201 and platinum was 0.24% higher at $996.
The Dow Jones industrial average was 0.25% firmer in the late morning, buoyed by Apple but weighted by weaker results from General Motors. It was 0.40% higher earlier.
The rand was R13.4127 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.4733.
The all share closed 0.60% higher at 53,104.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.62%. Platinums gained 1.40% and resources 1.08%. Food and drug retailers were up 0.74% and industrials 0.70%, while general retailers shed 1.45%. Property was down 0.51% and banks 0.30%.
At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.43% higher at 46,426 points with 18,557 contracts traded from Tuesday’s 22,835.
