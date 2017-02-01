Dollar steadies after slump on US devaluation complaint

London — World stocks made their first gain in five days on Wednesday as the dollar steadied from turbulence after the Trump administration accused Germany, Japan and China of devaluing their currencies to gain a trade advantage. The US currency suffered its worst January in three decades after President Donald Trump complained that every "other country lives on devaluation".

Bargain hunters nudged the dollar up 0.15% in Asian and European trading, reassuring themselves that the Federal Reserve should signal later that it still plans to raise US interest rates a number of times this year. Healthy results from a slew of Europe’s blue chips also bolstered the mood, lifting its main bourses 0.8% and snapping a four-day losing streak for MSCI’s 46-country All Country World index.

Markets remained jittery, however. Trump’s top trade adviser had also said on Tuesday that Germany was using a "grossly undervalued" euro to exploit its trading partners. The accusations drew rebuttals from German and Japanese officials, but looked likely to run for some time. "The issue is, at what point do investors get concerned that the potential negative shock effects from trade, immigration and geopolitics overwhelm the positives [of potential US stimulus]," said Bluebay Asset Management head of credit strategy David Riley.

There was little reaction to a raft of European data. Sterling barely budged after data showed its fall since June’s UK Brexit vote had stoked the sharpest rise in factory costs on record, but had offered little boost to exports.

Eurozone factories, meanwhile, started 2017 by ramping up activity at the fastest rate for nearly six years. "Optimism about the year ahead has risen to the highest since the region’s debt crisis," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at the data’s provider IHS Markit, noting that inflation was also picking up.

Overnight in Asia, Japanese investors seemed relieved the yen’s 0.5% rise against the dollar had not been larger. They nudged the Nikkei up 0.5%, as well as MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.1% in a largely quiet session.

Spread betters were also tipping a modest early bounce for Wall Street’s S&P 500 and Dow Jones and a slightly better one for the tech-heavy Nasdaq after Apple reported a strong revival in iPhone sales.

Fed on hold

Chinese markets were still on holiday but surveys from the Asian giant showed manufacturing and services activity continued to expand in January. Exports from tech bellwether South Korea also grew at the fastest pace in almost five years, another sign the global economy had been on the mend before all the talk of US protectionism darkened the air.

Investors’ hopes for a fiscal boost to the world’s largest economy under Trump have been tempered by controversial and protectionist policies that have seen him suspend travel to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries. The policy uncertainty only added to expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady when it concludes a two-day meeting later on Wednesday.

The retreat in the dollar also boosted a range of commodities, with copper near two-month highs. Oil was restrained by ongoing high supplies despite an Opec-led production cut, which Russia is also set to join. Prices remained within a narrow trading band. Brent crude oil for April added 15c to $55.72, while US crude rose 15c to $52.95.

