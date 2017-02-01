Markets

Bonds slightly weaker ahead of Fed’s policy meeting

01 February 2017 - 12:40 PM Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
The South African bond market was weaker at midday on Wednesday, with the rand flat ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate announcement later in the day.

The Fed is not expected to change rates and markets are likely to focus on how US President Donald Trump plans to stimulate the economy.

Overnight the dollar weakened by 0.79% against other major currencies while the 10-year-US treasuries strengthened slightly.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Michelle Wohlberg said bonds were likely to trade weaker "with narrow ranges being the order of the day" ahead of the Fed’s announcement.

At 11.30 am the bid on the R186 was at 8.84% from Tuesday’s 8.825% and that of the R207 bond was bid at 7.99% from 7.7995%.

The rand was at R13.4738/$ from R13.4733/$.

