Apple perks up markets on Wednesday

Apple reporting better than expected sales of its iPhone 7 Plus helped stock markets perk up on Wednesday morning after a three day "Trump slump", during which the Down Jones Industrial index fell from Thursday’s 20,101 points to Tuesday’s 19,865.

Apple rose 3% to $121.35 in after hours trade on Nasdaq after reporting it sold 78.3-million iPhones in the December quarter, generating $54.4bn revenue.

Apple’s results helped rally the stocks of Asian electronic component makers. Taiwan Stock Exchange’s TSEC index was 0.25% higher, Tokyo’s Topix index was 0.3% higher and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.52% higher ahead of the JSE’s opening.

The US markets are likely to be jittery on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision scheduled for 9pm Johannesburg time. The Fed is expected to hold the upper range of its interest rate band at 0.75%.

The JSE managed to defy the gloom in European and US stock markets on Tuesday by rising 0.24%, buoyed by better than expected private sector credit extension and trade balance data. The Reserve Bank reported December’s private sector credit growth as 5.1%, beating economists’ consensus of 4.7%. The South African Revenue Service (SARS) reported December’s trade surplus was R12bn, double the expected R6bn.

The contraction of South African factory output is expected to have slowed slightly in January. A monthly poll of purchasing managers done by Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research (BER) sponsored by Barclays is scheduled for release at 11am.

The Barclays purchasing managers index (PMI) has been on the pessimistic side of 50 points since July.

"The manufacturing PMI is likely to have remained below the neutral threshold of 50 in January as was the case in the third and fourth quarters of 2016. There is, however, scope for a gradual recovery in the sector over the course of the year. Domestic demand from allied industries, such as the mining and agriculture sectors, is expected to strengthen somewhat amid a stabilisation of commodity prices and a dissipation of the drought effects," Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan wrote in her weekly note.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) will release January’s sales figures at about 1:30pm.

"The effects of weak credit growth, depressed consumer confidence and high new vehicle price inflation were reflected in the 12.4% annual contraction in passenger vehicle sales in 2016. Subdued rates of investment and broadly weak economic activity also saw a contraction in commercial vehicle sales. Overall, new vehicle sales fell 11.4% annually in 2016," Kaplan wrote.

"The underperformance is likely to have continued into January 2017. Naamsa forecasts a moderate improvement in the sales performance during the second half of this year in line with the expected lift in GDP growth."