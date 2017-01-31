Warrent Buffett bought $12bn in stocks since Trump election

Purchases of that magnitude represent a major pickup in activity for Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire. During the first nine months of last year, the company bought $5.2bn and sold or redeemed roughly $20bn worth of stocks, according to a regulatory filing. In 2015, Berkshire bought about $10bn of equity securities.

Stocks rallied after Donald Trump was elected US president in November, as investors speculated that the Republican’s policies will stimulate the economy. That sentiment cooled some on Monday after the turbulent roll-out of an immigration order raised concern that the new administration may follow through with isolationist policies, overshadowing a pro-growth agenda.

Buffett told Rose he was sceptical that the US could increase output at a 4% annual clip, as the president has said he aims to achieve.

Trump’s target

“That’s pretty high,” Buffett said. “Two percent will produce miracles.”

Rose asked whether Buffett’s most recent purchases included airlines. Buffett ducked the question, saying only that Berkshire held stakes in airlines as of September 30.

In November, Berkshire disclosed that it held stakes in American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Continental at the end of the third quarter. The billionaire said that month that Berkshire also had bought a stake in Southwest Airlines since September 30.

Buffett told Rose he wouldn’t get into why Berkshire bought the shares, but said that it was “in large part” his decision.

The investments have been a curiosity to Buffett’s followers, since the billionaire has been critical of the airline industry for years. In a letter to shareholders in 2008, for instance, he wrote that a “farsighted capitalist”should have shot Orville Wright down at Kitty Hawk to spare investors all the money that would be lost on airlines in the decades after the birth of flight.

On Monday, US airlines tumbled as concern mounted that Trump’s ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim nations would lead to more restrictions on flights.

Buffett supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential race. He has long said he is confident in the US economy’s long-term prospects no matter who wins an individual election.

Filings detailing Berkshire’s stock holdings at the end of December are not due until next month. As of September 30, the company had an equity portfolio valued at $102.5bn.

Bloomberg