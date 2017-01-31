US heads for worst start to the year since 2008

London — The US dollar headed for its worst start to a year since 2008 on Tuesday while world stock losses, already the biggest in six weeks, grew after widespread protests against President Donald Trump’s stringent curbs on travel to the US.

Investors’ hopes for a fiscal boost to the world’s largest economy under Trump have been tempered by controversial and protectionist policies that have seen him suspend travel to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Thousands took to the streets of major US cities to oppose the travel ban, which also halts refugee arrivals, while marches in Britain added to pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to cancel a planned state visit by Trump.

A stream of US policy makers and business executives have also slammed Trump’s stance.

The dollar edged down against a basket of six major currencies, on track for a 1.9% fall in January — its worst start to the year since the financial crisis.

MSCI’s gauge of the world’s 46 stock markets lost a further 0.1% on Tuesday, adding to a 0.6% fall on Monday which was its largest loss in a month and a half.

"His actions over the last few days are another reminder that there were two sides to his campaign and Trump is just as adamant to follow through on those measures that will likely weigh on market sentiment in the coming months," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Eurozone government bond yields edged higher as better than expected French and Spanish January inflation data set the tone for a bloc-wide reading due at 10am GMT.

Economists polled by Reuters expect an annualised 1.6% rise in consumer prices for the eurozone as a whole.

Preliminary economic growth data also due at 10am GMT are expected to come in at 1.7%. European bourses clawed back some ground after big losses on Monday after strong results from the likes of British online supermarket Ocado.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6% while Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.7%, its biggest fall in almost three months.

On Monday, the US S&P 500 index fell 0.6%, its biggest fall in a month, although it remained well above levels seen before the November 8 presidential election.

Most stock markets remained up on the month, supported by signs of accelerating momentum in the global economy and the lingering hope of large fiscal stimulus from Trump.

MSCI’s ex-Japan Asian shares index was up 5.7% in January while its index of world markets was up 2.5%. They were also higher than their levels before the US election.

But the mood has soured in recent sessions, especially on Monday when Trump fired the federal government’s top lawyer after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the White House over the travel ban.

Dollar doom

Against the yen, the dollar fell a further 0.3% to ¥113.49. It is down 3.1% so far in January, after three consecutive months of sizable gains.

The Japanese currency showed no reaction after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept policy on hold, as expected. A string of recent data has suggested the economy is slowly regaining traction.

The euro edged up to $1.0725, consolidating after a rebound in January from a 14-year low of $1.0340 set on January 3.

In a possible sign of increased anxiety among investors, the safe-haven Swiss franc strengthened to a seven-month high of Sf1.0637 per euro on Monday.

Elevated uncertainty about Trump’s policies, including a lack of detail so far on his plans for tax cuts and fiscal spending, offset optimism on the US economy.

Data on Monday showed US consumer spending accelerated in December while inflation showed some signs of picking up in December.

The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, rose 1.7% on a year-on-year basis after a similar gain in November.

"We’ve seen a jump in US economic sentiment after Trump’s victory. But the improvement in hard economic data remains moderate," said Haruka Kazama, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.

"And if Trump takes more steps to limit permits for immigrants, that would surely boost inflation as the US is now near a full employment."

The Federal Reserve, which starts its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged as it awaits greater clarity on Trump’s economic policies.

Oil prices dipped as rising US drilling activity offset efforts by oil cartel Opec and other producers to cut output in a move to prop up the market.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $55.14 a barrel, down 0.2% from Monday’s settlement price.

