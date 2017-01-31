Turbulent Tuesday for JSE

A global stock market rout — which saw the Down Jones Industrial index fall back under 20,000 points on Monday after holding above that level for just three trading days — looked set to continue on Tuesday.

The JSE’s all share index fell 0.59% and the top 40 fell 0.64% on Monday. The Johannesburg bourse fared better than Paris where the CAC 40 fell 1.14%, Frankfurt where the DAX 30 fell 1.12% and London where the FTSE 100 fell 0.92%.

Tokyo and Sydney took their cue from US and European stock exchanges on Tuesday. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was down 1.53% and Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.58%. Chinese stock exchanges are closed this week for public holidays.

US stocks were led down by airlines after US President Donald Trump caused chaos at airports by banning visitors from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Trump attempted to blame the problems at airports on a computer glitch suffered by Delta Airlines, though this only happened on Monday night, long after the travel disruptions caused by confusion over his orders.

Trump later fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates for saying his order was inconsistent with the Justice Department’s "solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right.".

The Reserve Bank is scheduled to release December’s private sector credit extension and M3 money supply growth figures at 8am. A poll of economists by Trading Economics expects them to remain at about November’s 4.7% annual growth.

South African Revenue Servies is scheduled to release December’s balance of trade data at 2pm. SA is expected to have swung to a surplus of about R3.5bn from November’s R1.1bn deficit.