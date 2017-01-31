Rand strengthens as trade surplus beats expectations

The rand strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday afternoon after SARS reported a trade surplus of R12.04bn in December, which was higher than expected.

The surplus came from exports rising 5.8% to about R93bn and imports rising only 1% to R80bn. Market expectations were for a surplus in a R3.5bn-R6bn range.

The private-sector credit extension figure released on Tuesday was 5.1% up year on year compared with November’s 4.6%. Credit growth was supported by corporate credit extension while household credit growth remained steady.

Investec economist Kamila Kaplin said modest household credit growth was a restraining factor on household consumption spending.

Kaplin said although the Bank maintained that policy "may be near the end of the hiking cycle" the materialisation of risks for the long-term inflation outlook might prompt a review of a policy stance that could lead to another interest rate hike in 2017.

On the international front, the euro firmed slightly against the dollar as a recovering economy’s grew 0.5% in the December quarter.

Dow Jones Newswires reports that for the year the economy grew 1.7% — the first year since 2008 that eurozone growth outpaced that of the US, which grew 1.6%.

At 3.31pm, the rand was R13.4412 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.5081. It was R14.4602 to the euro from R14.4505 and R16.7811 to the pound from R16.8716.

The dollar was $1.0758 to the euro from $1.0696.