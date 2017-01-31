MARKET WRAP: JSE posts moderate gains while rand firms slightly

The JSE ended Tuesday in positive territory albeit in quiet trade. The rand showed small gains after doing quite well in earlier trade.

Retailers gained some ground on the JSE after the release of better-than-expected money supply and private sector credit extension data. Other sectors improved after the release of trade data showing SA recorded a bigger surplus than expected in December.

Growth in money supply (M3) accelerated to an annualised 6.1% in December, higher than the market’s forecast of 4.8%, from 4.8% in November. Private sector credit extension growth rose to 5.1% from November’s 4.6%. This supported retail shares on the JSE.

SARS data showed SA had a trade surplus of R12bn, while forecasts were for R3.5bn-R6bn.

The JSE all share was 0.24% higher at 52,788.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 firmed 0.17%. Platinums gained 1.72%, banks 1.02% and the gold index 1%. General retailers rose 0.99%, food and drug retailers 0.56% and financials 0.53%. Industrials were flat.

TFG rose 2% to R160.78, Massmart 1.76% to R134.31, Woolworths 0.88% to R74.15 and Shoprite 0.46% to R179.

Rand hedges were lower as expected with Anheuser-Busch InBev losing 1.44% to R1,396.87 and British American Tobacco 1.20% to R819.65.

Sasol was 0.62% lower at R399.51 despite Brent crude having risen 1.27% to $55.94 a barrel by the close.

Platinum shares were led by Northam, up 3.38% to R51.15 with Impala gaining 2.63% to R53.44.

AngloGold Ashanti added 1.91% to R169.89 and Sibanye 1.27% to R30.28.

Barclays Africa rose 1.48% to R158.81 and FirstRand 1.27% to R50.20.

The rand strengthened on the positive trade data and at 6.55pm was R13.4779 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.5081.

Bonds firmed in tandem with the rand. The benchmark R186 last bid at 8.82% from 8.92% previously.

Futures tracked the JSE higher with the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index 0.35% higher at 46,310 points with 22,835 contracts traded from Monday’s 20,338.