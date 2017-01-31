Market data: January 30 2017

Local futures firmed in line with a positive but thinly traded JSE as rand strength lifted banks and financials and golds and platinums firmed on better metal prices
There is something terribly wrong with SA’s chicken industry, and did a succession fight lead Patricia de Lille to quit her DA position?
The general manager of Sakhumzi restaurant in the landmark street, was killed in a robbery at the weekend
The party wants the electoral commission to probe allegations in court papers that a covert campaign was intended to target parties including the DA and EFF
Sassa is under pressure to replace Net 1 as the distributor of welfare payments to 17.2-million people, but it has yet to put the contract out to tender
The December surplus was more than double even the optimistic forecasts — and helped shrink the full-year deficit
The You and Your Money panel tackle the ins and outs of health care while travelling abroad
Donald Trump’s top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, blames Germany for the demise of the US-EU trade pact
Fourth-placed Reds plan to lift game and secure win against runaway log leaders Chelsea
Researchers at the University of Pretoria offer an alternative to residual spraying, writes Sarah Wild
