JSE edges up thanks to banks, precious metals miners and retailers

The JSE closed marginally higher on Tuesday in low-volume trade with gains led by golds, platinums and banks.

Trading was choppy for most of the day as the market sought direction from local and international developments. Value traded amounted to just R14bn.

Platinums were higher on a firmer metal price.

At the JSE’s close, the gold price had risen 1.55% to $1,213.18 an ounce on a weakening dollar. Platinum gained 0.42% to $993.83 an ounce.

Locally, economic data released supported retailers, banks and financials.

Growth in money supply (M3) accelerated to an 6.1% annualised in December, higher than the market’s forecast of 4.8%, from 4.8% in November. Private sector credit extension growth rose to 5.1% from November’s 4.6%.

Positive trade data buoyed sentiment as it reduced the chances of interest-rate increases this year. A trade surplus of R12bn was recorded for December after November’s revised deficit of about R1.7bn.

Stanlib economist Kevin Lings said SA’s trade balance improved over the past year, helped by slowing import growth and a pick-up in exports.

"This overall trend was expected to continue during 2017, which should help to further narrow SA’s current account deficit, reducing the pressure on the rand," Lings said.

A stronger rand is positive for banks, but negative for rand hedges.

Internationally, market sentiment was dominated by developments in the US, where President Donald Trump fired acting attorney-general Sally Yates after she refused to endorse his executive order closing borders to refugees. Shutting out refugees and others from seven largely Muslim countries caused confusion and chaos at international airports.

The Dow opened 0.35% lower following Monday’s weak performance, with the index falling below the 20,000-point level again.

European markets were mixed with the FTSE 100 up 0.41% in late trade, while the German Dax had lost 0.7%.

The JSE all share closed 0.24% up at 52,788.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 firmed 0.17%. Platinums gained 1.72%, banks 1.02% and the gold index 1%. General retailers rose 0.99%, food and drug retailers 0.56% and financials 0.53%. Industrials were flat while the rand had gained 0.8% against the dollar in early evening trade.

Old Mutual Multi Managers analyst Dave Mohr said the post-election equity rally in the US and dollar gains had fizzled out.

"A strong dollar could present problems for the US by hurting its exporters and countering Trump’s plans to revive the manufacturing sector," Mohr said.

Locally the market should be supported by expected higher GDP growth of about 1.1% in 2017 following a miserable 2016, which is predicted to have recorded growth of 0.3% to 0.4%.

However, uncertainty remains so it would be prudent for investors to diversify. "Some assets do well in a strong rand environment, and some benefit from a weak rand," Mohr said.

Sasol closed 0.62% lower at R399.51. Brent crude rose 1.27% to $55.94 a barrel after the close.

Rand hedges were under pressure because of the firmer rand with Anheuser-Busch InBev losing 1.44% to R1,396.87. British American Tobacco lost 1.20% to R819.65.

Among golds, Sibanye rose 1.27% to R30.28.

Impala Platinum rose 2.63% to R53.44, but Lonmin fell 5.42% to R21.28.

Barclays Africa rose 1.48% to R158.81 and FirstRand rose 1.27% to R50.20.

The Foschini Group rose 2% to R160.78. Massmart Holdings added 1.76% to R134.31.

Steinhoff lost 1.65% to R64.80. Shoprite added 0.46% to R179.

Naspers ended 0.88% off at R2,137.84.

Niche financial group Finbond lost 2.83% to R2.40.