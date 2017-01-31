Futures gain on firmer JSE as Trump upheavals spur golds and platinums
South African futures were firmer on Tuesday along with most sectors of the JSE.
The gold price was 1.5% up at $1,213.50 and platinum rose 0.45% to $994 an ounce.
The Dow Jones was 0.64% lower in early evening trade as weaker earnings reports and continued controversy over President Donald Trump’s policies influenced market sentiment.
A stronger rand supported banks and financials, but depressed rand hedges.
The rand was R13.4265 to the dollar in early evening trade.
The all share closed 0.24% firmer at 52,788.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 was up 0.17%. Platinums gained 1.72%, banks 1.02% and the gold index 1%. General retailers were up 0.99%, food and drug retailers 0.56% and financials 0.53%. Industrials were flat. The rand was up 0.8% against the dollar in early evening trade.
At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.35% higher at 46,310 points with 22,835 contracts traded from Monday’s 20,338.
© Business Day
