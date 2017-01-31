Commodities return to JSE glory

"Last year was certainly a good year for Chinese demand and a good year for commodity demand," he said on Monday. "China is in much better shape than the industry had expected at the beginning of last year."

Cash margins for companies in six commodities, including iron ore, copper, nickel and coal, had risen sharply since October 2016, boosted by improved prices, he said.

"We go into the Mining Indaba this year almost 180 degrees away from where we were last January, which was the most bearish time in that low commodity price environment," Clark said.

Prices for manganese and chrome, the supply of which SA dominates, were seen as a little high and could correct, he said.

In SA, while it might be longer and a little more difficult to make investments in the mining sector, there was a much higher degree of interest in investing in the country than in previous years and investors could take confidence from recent court rulings, said Standard Bank head of mining and metals corporate finance in Africa Sandra du Toit.

"We see continuing interest in investment in SA. Does it take longer? Yes.

"Is it a little more difficult? Yes," she said.

Investors were aware of the societal issues regarding participation in benefits from mining, much as they were in the rest of Africa, she said.

The copper price could be driven higher by a strike at Chile’s Escondida, the world’s biggest copper mine, and export problems at the large Grasberg mine in Indonesia.

"With [the] copper price risk skewed to the upside following a weak set of fourth-quarter production reports from the industry and nervousness around copper disruptions from Escondida [strike related] and Grasberg [negotiation impasse], copper equities are likely to remain in vogue," Macquarie said last week.

Anglo American, which had a stated intention of narrowing its asset base to just platinum, diamonds and copper, has set its sights on being the world’s third-largest copper miner.

Anglo has opted to sell bulk commodities such as coal and iron ore. Clark said it was a natural progression for mining companies to sell older assets and focus on newer ones to support their cost structures.

"Clearly when prices are very high the temptation is to keep cash flow and not sell assets and that often proves to be an expensive temptation to keep the assets that no longer belong in the portfolio," he said.