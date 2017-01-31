Bonds trade flat at midday as rand weakens

The South African bond market was relatively flat on Tuesday before midday, despite a rand that weakened against the dollar as politics dominated the markets.

Bonds usually take their cue from the local currency, which has weakened after a rallying to the R13.20 level last week.

A possible reshuffling of the finance ministry has created market wariness locally while US President Donald Trump’s firing of acting attorney-general Sally Yates for refusing to execute immigration suspension orders for seven countries, added to market jitters.

Nedbank analysts said these news reports resulted in large-scale unease in markets around potential political risks.

At 11.33am the bid on the R186 was unchanged from Monday’s 8.920% and that of the R207 bond was bid at 8.065% from 8.070%.

The rand was at R13.54/$ from R13.51/$.