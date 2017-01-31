Markets

Bonds trade flat at midday as rand weakens

31 January 2017 - 12:42 PM Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The South African bond market was relatively flat on Tuesday before midday, despite a rand that weakened against the dollar as politics dominated the markets.

Bonds usually take their cue from the local currency, which has weakened after a rallying to the R13.20 level last week.

A possible reshuffling of the finance ministry has created market wariness locally while US President Donald Trump’s firing of acting attorney-general Sally Yates for refusing to execute immigration suspension orders for seven countries, added to market jitters.

Nedbank analysts said these news reports resulted in large-scale unease in markets around potential political risks.

At 11.33am the bid on the R186 was unchanged from Monday’s 8.920% and that of the R207 bond was bid at 8.065% from 8.070%.

The rand was at R13.54/$ from R13.51/$.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Warrent Buffett bought $12bn in stocks since ...
Markets
2.
Commodities return to JSE glory
Markets
3.
Turbulent Tuesday for JSE
Markets
4.
Political uncertainty continues to weigh on ...
Markets
5.
Political developments put rand under pressure
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.