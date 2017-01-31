Bonds slightly stronger in early trade

South African bonds were marginally firmer on Tuesday morning, taking their cue from the local currency.

The rand is still vulnerable but was steady on Tuesday as the rumours that President Jacob Zuma will reshuffle the Cabinet after the state of the nation address on February 9 have yet to be quashed.

Rand Merchant Bank’s chief currency strategist, John Cairns, said minor Cabinet changes would cause only mild losses in the market, but any change that affected the Treasury "would be another story".

ETM Analytics market analyst Ricardo da Camara said that since January 26 there had been an increase in the net selling of South African bonds, mainly by foreigner investors. He said the net selling of bonds had been accelerating and by Monday’s close it was at an annual R4.7bn from R224m on January 26.

"It’s a combination of a few factors: the international geopolitical uncertainty with US policies curving risk sentiment in general, but also local political developments with regards to President Zuma and Cabinet reshuffle rumours," Da Camara said.

On the economic front we had credit and money supply data for December which showed that growth in private sector credit extension ticked up, accelerating to 6.95% from 6.03% in November. Trade numbers will be out this afternoon at 2pm.

At 9am the bid on the R186 was at 8.89% from Monday’s 8.92% and the R207 bond was bid at 8.04% from 8.07%.

The rand was at R13.5101/$ from R13.5081/$.