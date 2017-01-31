Bonds firm as rand gains on trade data

The bond market was firmer in late afternoon trade on Tuesday as the market followed the stronger rand.

Yields recovered following a strong sell-off on Monday. At 3.36pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.850% from 8.920%. The R207 was bid at 8.000% from 8.070%.

Bond flows were supported by a successful weekly bond auction earlier in the day, in which R700m worth of R2023s, R850m worth of R2037s and R800m worth of R2048s were on offer.

US treasuries provided little guidance to the local market, with the 10-year bond at 2.4765% from 2.4875%.

The rand strengthened after a trade surplus of R12bn was posted for December following November’s revised deficit of R1.7bn. Exports amounted to R93bn in the month and imports came in at R80.9bn.

The trade account’s year-to-date position has improved to a negative R2.9bn from a deficit of R52.2bn in December 2015.