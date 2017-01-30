MARKET WRAP: Local markets weighed down by a range of negatives

Monday proved pretty torrid for South African markets as US President Donald Trump’s executive orders sent risk-off ripples through international markets. Locally, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan replied to a recent Gupta affidavit with scorn.

Financial and banking shares were further pressed by Liberty’s disappointing trading update issued on Friday.

Most major JSE sectors ended lower, but gold miners rose on safe-haven appeal.

The all share closed 0.59% lower at 52,660.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 fell 0.64%. Banks were 1.41% lower, general retailers 1.40% and financials 1.11%. Platinums lost 1.04% but the gold index added 3.62%.

Trump signed an executive order last week shutting US borders to refugees and others from seven largely Muslim countries, sparking confusion and chaos at international airports.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said he did not think there was any bona fide opposition to his application for a declaratory order confirming that he could not intervene in a dispute between Oakbay Investments and the four banks.

He accused the Gupta family of a "systematic and highly organised campaign against the National Treasury, myself and other targets". Gordhan said he had never said in previous affidavits that the family was "politically connected", but this was a mantle they had bestowed on themselves.

Liberty edged up 0.49% to R110.45 after falling nearly 11% on Friday when it said it expected full-year normalised headline earnings per share would drop as much as 53%.

Other financials came under pressure, Old Mutual losing 2.45% to R35, Sanlam 1.97% to R64.85 and MMI Holdings 1.34% to R24.94.

Standard Bank was down 2.21% to R142.54 and FirstRand shed 1.65% to R49.57.

Harmony Gold was 5.82% higher at R33.80, boosted by a trading update saying it expected to return to profit in the six months to December. Sibanye added 4.18% to R29.90 and AngloGold Ashanti 4.51% to R166.70.

The rand was under pressure for much of the day as a stronger dollar forced risk assets lower.

At 6.21pm, the rand was at R13.5554 against the dollar from Friday’s R13.4918 after weakening to R13.68 in intraday trade.

Bonds tracked the softer currency with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.93% from 8.83% previously.

Futures were lower on the risk-off sentiment with the near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index down 0.84% to 46,120 points, with 20,338 contracts traded from Friday’s 25,538.

With Maarten Mittner and Reitumetse Pitso