Futures weaker as the JSE all share and Dow come under pressure

South African futures started the week lower as the JSE closed weaker on Monday with local and international issues weighing on the market.

The Dow was 0.86% lower in early evening trade as President Donald Trump’s executive orders dampened market sentiment.

Local sentiment was cautious after Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan released an affidavit in which he accused the Gupta family of waging a "systematic and highly organised campaign against the National Treasury, myself and other targets". This affected banking shares negatively.

European markets were also weaker as the German Dax lost 1.17%. The FTSE 100 was 0.84% lower as the office of Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed Trump’s visit to the UK would go ahead, despite a petition with more than a million signatures opposing the visit.

The JSE all share closed 0.59% lower at 52,660.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 fell 0.64%. Banks were 1.41% lower, general retailers 1.40% and financials 1.11%. Platinums lost 1.04%, but the gold index rose 3.62%.

At 5.48pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.84% lower at 46,120 points, with 20,338 contracts traded from Friday’s 25,538.

