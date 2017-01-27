Rand weaker on US GDP fourth-quarter growth of 1.9% versus expected 2.2%

At 3.41pm the rand was at R13.5142 from R13.3566. It weakened to R13.5996 in intraday trade.

The currency was at R14.4436 to the euro from R14.2649 and was at R16.9427 against the pound from R16.8141.

The euro was at $1.0686 from $1.0680.

Analysts expect the dollar to firm further. "The currently oversold position argues for improvement down towards $1.0560 to $1.0580 against the euro as an initial target on the dollar," analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

The dollar is making a comeback on renewed optimism of US economic growth. Within its first week in operation, the Donald Trump administration has suggested that it could impose a tax on countries with which the US has a trade deficit, including Mexico.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that the proposal, known as "border adjustment", would increase the risk of an even stronger dollar if implemented.

Earlier, Trump confirmed that a wall would be built on the Mexican border.

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said spending $14bn for a wall was a completely crazy idea and a total waste of money. "The dollar is also trying hard to dig itself out of a little hole," he said.

Further strength on the GDP numbers was likely, he said.