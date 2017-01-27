Rand reverses gains as dollar firms on US economic growth

The rand was weaker against the dollar on Friday before midday, reversing gains it made earlier in the week. The local currency rallied against the greenback, firming up to R13.19/$ on Wednesday as markets cautiously watched US President Donald Trump take progressive steps towards implementing his stimulus policies which caused the dollar to soften.

The dollar is, however, making a comeback on renewed optimism of US economic growth. Within its first week, the Trump administration has suggested it could impose a tax on countries with which the US has a trade deficit. Dow Jones Newswires reported that the proposal, known as "border adjustment" would increase the risk of an even stronger dollar if implemented.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Stephan Pienaar said the border adjustment tax is "a proposed VAT-style tax system on foreign trade that some Republicans, including in the Trump administration, favour for the US".

Pienaar said that although rand forecasts had not yet assumed the implementation of the tax, the bottom line was that "it’s a serious threat to the rand".

At 11.32am the rand was at R13.4362 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.3566. It was at R14.3661 to the euro from R14.2649 and at R16.8837 to the pound from R16.8141.

The dollar was at $1.0692 to the euro from $1.0680.