MARKET WRAP: SA markets weaker as US GDP data disappoints

Despite optimistic predictions that the all share was due for an uptick, the JSE closed weaker on Friday in subdued trade. The value of volumes traded was R14bn at the close.

Resources closed higher, with banks and retailers retreating in risk-off trade after performing positively for most of the week.

The all share closed 0.81% lower at 52,973.80 and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.75%. Banks retreated 3.19% and platinums lost 2.19%. Financials dropped 1.79%. General retailers were 1.52% lower and property dropped 1.03%. Resources added 0.47% and the gold index gained 0.16%.

The all share ended a volatile week 0.84% up. It has gained 4.58% in the month so far. For most of the week, the all share had largely acted out of step with its global peers, thanks to a stronger rand that held back some of the big rand-hedge stocks.

Despite volatile trade, the South African equity market was poised for inflows as the business cycle recovered and dividend payments picked up, Deutsche Bank said in a note on Friday. Furthermore, the bank noted that foreign positioning in South African equities is light, and said, "Last year saw substantial outflows, representing an outlier in emerging markets."

After closing above 20,000 for the first time earlier in the week, the Dow Jones opened flat at the JSE’s close as the disappointing GDP data weighed on the market.

The FTSE rose 0.24%, but the rest of the European markets were lower, with the German Dax losing 0.23%.

Commodity prices continue to retract, with gold hitting a two-week low of $1,185 an ounce despite the dollar losing ground. Platinum shed 0.64% to $969 an ounce.

Brent crude was 1.34% down at $55.34 a barrel.

"We’ve now had two years where equities have under-performed cash," said Denker Capital portfolio manager Ricco Friedrich. The last time this happened was in the mid-1990s. There have only been three periods since the 1960s where equities have under-performed cash for two consecutive years. "In a period following the two years in which cash beat equities, we tend to see very good returns from the equity market relative to cash," Friedrich said.

The 12-month forward price-to-earnings of the all share is at 13, compared to 16 this time last year. However, Friedrich said there were a lot of macro events that could potentially weigh on improving fundamentals.

Sasol shed another 1.29% to R404 after releasing a disappointing interim update on Wednesday. It weakened 3% on Thursday.

Among gold stocks, Harmony gained 1.59% to R31.94. Sibanye added 1.56% to R28.70.

After rebounding 3% in early morning trade, Lonmin closed 3.3% lower at R22.54.

Among banks, Barclays Africa dropped 4.72% to R156. FirstRand shed 3.89% to R50.40. Capitec was 2.96% lower at R702.92.

Among financials, MMI Holdings shed 3.29% to R25.28. Liberty Holdings closed 10.88% off at R109.91.

Among retailers, Massmart shed 3.23% to R132.70. Woolworths dropped 1.82% to R73.99. Lewis added 3.27% to R41. It said on Wednesday that revenue for the third quarter to December 2016 fell 7.5% with merchandise sales 5.6% lower.

Naspers closed 1.39% lower at R2,130.

Spur closed 1.29% higher at R34.45. It earlier released a sales update for the six months to end-December, showing a 10.4% increase in sales to R3.8bn, mainly from RocoMamas.

The disappointing US GDP data saw the rand trading weaker against the dollar in late afternoon trade on Friday. At 6.12pm, the local currency was at R13.4847 against the greenback from R13.3566 at its previous close.

Bonds weakened in tandem with the rand, with the benchmark R186 bid at 8.845% from 8.76% on Thursday.

South African futures were weaker on Friday with the JSE closing lower and the Dow Jones industrial average took a breather after its midweek high of 20,000.

At 5.48pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.50% lower at 46,609 points, with 23,538 contracts traded from Thursday’s 21,919.