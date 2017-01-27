JSE tracks weaker after volatile week

The JSE slipped on Friday, with financial stocks leading the way, as the local share market looked to cap a volatile week.

For the most part this week, the all share has largely acted out of step with its global peers, thanks to a stronger rand that held back some of the big rand-hedge stocks.

The local currency briefly broke through the R13.20 to the dollar level for the first time since November, hitting gold stocks in particular, although a weaker gold price added further pressure to the sector.

There were also individual trading updates, most notably from Lonmin, that took the shine off the resource market, which started off the week on a positive note.

The all share was off 0.74% at 53,013 points at lunchtime, as banks and broader financial stocks gave up 1.51% and 1.15%, respectively.

Commodity stocks were also weaker on the day, as were industrial stocks, in line with global markets.

The main item on the agenda that markets were likely to focus on on Friday afternoon was US GDP for the fourth quarter. The world’s largest economy was expected to have expanded 2.2% in the three months to December, down from 3.5% in the third quarter.

"In the upcoming sessions, market participants will continue their focus on earnings, as the largest segment of the S&P 500 corporations will report their figures over the next eight to 10 sessions," according to Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts.

"Economic data will influence the market tone as the week comes to a close."

Among individual stocks, Lonmin slid a further 3.99% to R22.38, after crashing 22% a day earlier following its quarterly production update.

Impala Platinum was off 2.11% at R53.45 and AngloGold Ashanti shed 1.75% to R157.20.

Standard Bank gave up 1.88% to R146.87, with FirstRand losing 1.33% to R51.74 and Barclays Africa declining 1.65% to R161.03.

Retail stocks were also weaker, with Massmart shedding 1.79% to R134.67 and Steinhoff dropping 1.63% to R67.13.

Industrial group Bidvest was down 1.97% to R165.57 and Imperial lost 1.42% to R168.57.