JSE flat in thin trade as Dow closes above 20,000 again
The JSE opened flat on Friday in thin trade on mixed Asian markets and despite another upbeat performance by US markets, with the Dow closing above 20,000 for the second consecutive day.
Volumes were low, not reaching R1bn in early morning trade.
The Nikkei 225 was up 0.34%, while the Hang Seng shed 0.06%.
The Dow closed higher on positive earnings data, as well as economic data that indicated a stable US economy after recent solid data releases.
US initial jobless claims were in line with estimates, new home sales were below expectations and wholesale inventories were up 1%, as expected.
The US market shrugged off worsening relations with Mexico, after US President Donald Trump mooted a border tax of 20% on Mexican imports. He also pledged to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).
Gold remained under pressure, with the price retreating 0.48% to $1,182.66/oz in early morning trade.
"The gold price was expected to remain within a medium-term bear trend as the dollar strengthened, but any flare up in geopolitical tension would act to boost safe-haven demand," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said.
At 9.39am the all share was up 0.02% to 53,414.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.13%, mainly on industrials.
Industrials added 0.14% and food and drug retailers 0.05%. The gold index shed 1.90%, platinums 0.73% and banks 0.32%.
Sasol shed another 0.31% to R407.99 after releasing a disappointing interim update on Wednesday. It weakened 3% on Thursday.
Among gold stocks, Harmony shed 2.70% to R30.59 and Sibanye lost 0.88% to R28.01.
Lonmin rebounded 3% to R24.01 after falling 20% earlier in the week.
Among banks, Standard Bank lost 0.59% to R148.80 and FirstRand shed 0.46% to R52.20.
Retailer Lewis lost 1.01% to R39.30. It said on Wednesday that revenue for the third quarter to December 2016 fell 7.5% with merchandise sales 5.6% lower.
MTN lost 0.70% to R131.11, while Vodacom added 0.42% to R152.
Spur was an early morning favourite, climbing 3.15% to R35.08. It earlier released a sales update for the six months to end-December, showing a 10.4% increase in sales from continuing operations to R3.8bn, mainly on RocoMamas.
