JSE flat in thin trade as Dow closes above 20,000 again

The JSE opened flat on Friday in thin trade on mixed Asian markets and despite another upbeat performance by US markets, with the Dow closing above 20,000 for the second consecutive day.

Volumes were low, not reaching R1bn in early morning trade.

The Nikkei 225 was up 0.34%, while the Hang Seng shed 0.06%.

The Dow closed higher on positive earnings data, as well as economic data that indicated a stable US economy after recent solid data releases.

US initial jobless claims were in line with estimates, new home sales were below expectations and wholesale inventories were up 1%, as expected.

The US market shrugged off worsening relations with Mexico, after US President Donald Trump mooted a border tax of 20% on Mexican imports. He also pledged to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).