JSE closes weaker as US GDP growth disappoints

For most of the week, the all share had largely acted out of step with its global peers, thanks to a stronger rand that held back some of the big rand-hedge stocks.

Despite volatile trade, the South African equity market was poised for inflows, as the business cycle recovered and dividend payments picked up, Deutsche Bank said in a note on Friday.

Further, foreign positioning in South African equities is light. "Last year saw substantial outflows, representing an outlier in emerging markets," Deutsche said.

After closing above 20,000 points for the first time in the week, the Dow Jones opened flat at the JSE’s close as the disappointing GDP data weighed on the market.

The UK’s FTSE rose 0.24%, but the rest of the European markets were lower, with the German Dax 30 losing 0.23%/

Commodity prices continued to fall, with gold hitting a two-week low of $1,185 an ounce, despite the dollar’s losing ground. Platinum shed 0.64% to $969 an ounce.

Brent crude was 1.34% down at $55.34 a barrel.

"We’ve now had two years where equities have underperformed cash," said Denker Capital portfolio manager Ricco Friedrich.

The last time this happened was in the mid-1990s. There have only been three periods since the 1960s where equities have underperformed cash for two consecutive years.

"In the period following the two years in which cash beat equities, we tend to see very good returns from the equity market relative to cash," Friedrich said.

The 12-month forward price-to-earnings of the all share is at 13, compared to 16 this time in 2016.

However, he said there were a lot of macro events that could potentially weigh on improving fundamentals.

Sasol shed another 1.29% to R404 after releasing a disappointing interim update on Wednesday. It weakened 3% on Thursday.

Among gold stocks, Harmony gained 1.59% to R31.94. Sibanye added 1.56% to R28.70.

After rebounding 3% in early morning trade, Lonmin closed 3.3% lower at R22.54.

Among banks, Barclays Africa dropped 4.72% to R156. FirstRand shed 3.89% to R50.40. Capitec was 2.96% lower at R702.92.

Among financials MMI Holdings shed 3.29% to R25.28. Liberty Holdings closed 10.88% off at R109.91.

Massmart shed 3.23% to R132.70, and Woolworths dropped 1.82% to R73.99.

Retailer Lewis added 3.27% to R41. It said on Wednesday that revenue for the third quarter to December 2016 fell 7.5% with merchandise sales 5.6% lower.

Naspers closed 1.39% lower at R2,130.

Spur closed 1.29% higher at R34.45. It earlier released a sales update for the six months to end-December, showing a 10.4% increase in sales from continuing operations to R3.8bn, mainly from RocoMamas.