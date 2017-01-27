Gold heads for first weekly setback of 2017 under pressure from the dollar

London — The gold price fell 0.5% on Friday heading for its first weekly loss this year as the dollar’s two-day rise prompted some investors to cash in gains after bullion hit its highest level since mid-November this week.

The dollar pared some of its early gains, but was still 0.2% up against a currency basket on Friday. That pulled gold down from Tuesday’s high of $1,219.59 and set it on track to end a four-week winning streak with a 2% drop on the week.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,184.11 an ounce at 10.35am GMT, while US gold futures for February delivery were down $6.40 an ounce at $1,183.40.

"I think we’ve seen the high for the moment. We had a good start to the year, but we’ve run out of steam around $1,220," said ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele. "We’re just waiting for more positive news.

"On the data front, we have GDP data out of the US," she said. "If these are a bit better ...the dollar could rise." Another leg higher in the US currency could spark fresh losses in gold, she said.

The US economy is expected to have grown 2.2% annualised in the fourth quarter, with a plunge in soybeans shipments weighing on exports but buoyant consumer spending and rising business investment underscoring its underlying momentum.

The dollar climbed for two days as markets refocused on Trump’s pro-business policies and expectations the greenback would gain from rising border tariffs, lifting it off this week’s seven-week lows and leaving it flat for the week. An absence of Asian buyers, particularly in number one gold consumer China with its lunar new year holiday has also weighed on the metal, dealers said.

"Most of Asia is already off for the holidays, which is a good time for many to short the metal," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong. "You can see the bids are very weak, which shows the demand right now."

Silver was down 0.2% at $16.72 an ounce and platinum 0.6% at $967.30. Palladium was down 0.3% at $719.10, after earlier hitting its lowest since January 4 at $708.97. The autocatalyst metal has lost more than 8% so far this week, its worst weekly performance since January 2016.

Reuters