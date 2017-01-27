Futures lose out on weaker JSE as Dow opens flat

South African futures weakened on Friday as the JSE closed lower and the Dow Jones industrial average took a breather after hitting 20,000 earlier in the week.

The Dow opened flat on Friday, but was still set for a weekly positive close after closing in the red in the previous two weeks.

Disappointing US economic growth weighed on the market. The GDP rose 1.9% annualised in the fourth quarter (versus the expected 2.2%) after 3.5% in the third.

The all share closed 0.81% lower at 52,973.80 and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.75%. Banks retreated 3.19% and platinums lost 2.19%.

Financials dropped 1.79%. General retailers were 1.52% lower and property dropped 1.03%. Resources added 0.47% and the gold index gained 0.16%.

The all share ended a volatile week 0.84% up. It has gained 4.58% so far this month.

Brent oil lost 1.18% to $55.43 a barrel at the close despite oil cartel Opec pressing on with its output cuts.

At 5.48pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.50% lower at 46,609 points, with 23,538 contracts traded from Thursday’s 21,919.