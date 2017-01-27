Bonds weaken after disappointing US economic growth figures
South African bonds weakened a bit as the rand softened against the dollar and the US signalled fourth-quarter GDP growth contracting and below expectations
The local bond market was slightly weaker on Friday afternoon as the rand gave up earlier gains on the dollar.
The local currency weakened further on US fourth-quarter GDP growth contracting to 1.9% annualised from the third quarter’s 3.5%.
Dow Jones Newswires reported that economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 2.2% growth rate. They warned it would be hard to boost economic growth with projected slow growth in the size of the workforce and the sluggish trend in productivity.
Bonds which usually track the rand, weakened along with US treasuries.
Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said that with US treasury yields edging higher and the rand failing to break through the R13.20/$ level it seemed bonds would "remain under pressure for the foreseeable future".
At 3.41pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.870% from 8.76% and the R207 at 8.05% from Thursday’s 7.93%. The 10-year US treasury was bid at 2.5134% from 2.5027%.
Please login or register to comment.