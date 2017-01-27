Bonds weaken after disappointing US economic growth figures

The local bond market was slightly weaker on Friday afternoon as the rand gave up earlier gains on the dollar.

The local currency weakened further on US fourth-quarter GDP growth contracting to 1.9% annualised from the third quarter’s 3.5%.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 2.2% growth rate. They warned it would be hard to boost economic growth with projected slow growth in the size of the workforce and the sluggish trend in productivity.