Bonds trade softer, following the weaker rand

The South African bond market was softer on Friday at midday after the rand fell below the important resistance level of R13.40 to the dollar.

This was after the dollar regained some of the ground it lost during the week prior to the release of US GDP data, on Friday afternoon.

It is expected that US GDP grew 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2016, a decline from the 3.5% in the previous quarter, said analysts at Trading Economics.

The rand and local bond markets also faced downward pressure from the disappointing producer price inflation (PPI) data announced on Thursday, which showed a higher-than-expected increase in PPI of 7.1%.

At 11.35am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.780% from 8.760% while the R207 was bid at 7.965% from Thursday’s 7.930%. The 10-year US treasury was bid at 2.5143% from 2.5137%.