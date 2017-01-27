Bonds slightly weaker as rand softens

The South African bond market was slightly weaker on Friday morning as the rand started to weaken following a week of rallying against the dollar.

During US President Donald Trump’s first week in office, the local currency strengthened to its best level this year of R13.19/$ as the market was wary of Trump’s stimulus policies. Bonds usually track the rand.

TreasuryOne’s head of currency dealing, Wichard Cilliers, said the dollar had gained some ground across the board on Friday morning as the moves seen earlier this weak had been "slightly unfounded and lacked rightful emphasis". He said the rand’s gains earlier in the week were a result of global investors unwinding previously long dollar positions they had taken up before Trump’s inauguration.

"A short-term gain without any major announcement was seen as investors sold their dollars and bought back their home currency to square off their positions," said Cilliers.

At 9.01am the R186 was bid at 8.80% from Thursday’s 8.76% and the R207 was bid at 7.97% from 7.93%.

The bid on the 10-year US treasuries was 2.5163% from 2.5137%.