MARKET WRAP: Retailers lift JSE a little higher as dollar dents the rand

The JSE closed higher on Thursday as retailers rose further and mining stocks were lower on profit-taking.

But the rand weakened as the dollar made a comeback on renewed optimism on US economic growth. Bonds were little moved while futures tracked the JSE’s gains.

Property stocks and financials supported the general market, but banks closed weaker. Parliamentary finance committee chairman Yunus Carrim warned on Wednesday that the financial sector would come under intense political scrutiny this year.

US markets appeared unaffected by rising tension between President Donald Trump and Mexico after Trump said a wall would be built on the Mexican border. But a planned meeting with Mexico’s president may now be in jeopardy.

The Dow was 0.13% firmer at the JSE’s close. The FTSE 100 was up 0.17% and the German Dax gained 0.38%. The Paris CAC 40 dropped 0.23%.

The JSE all share closed 0.29% higher at 53,405.70 and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.28%. General retailers were up 1.25%, industrials 0.85%, property 0.46% and financials 0.39%. The gold index shed 1.16%, resources 1.06% and platinums 0.92%. Banks gave up 0.52%.

Retailer Lewis recovered 4.47% to R39.70. It said on Wednesday revenue for the third quarter to December 2016 fell 7.5% with merchandise sales 5.6% lower.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco rose 1.79% to R824.94 while Richemont shed 0.37% to R103.75.

Lonmin plummeted 22.56% to R23.31. Its platinum sales for the quarter to end December amounted to 134,954 ounces, 10.3% lower than the previous year.

Sasol ended the day 3.02% weaker at R409.26 after saying in its trading update for the six months to December that it expected first-half headline earnings per share to fall as much as 44%, mainly on the firmer rand.

AngloGold Ashanti fell 1.77% to R160 and Harmony 1.60% to R31.44.

Kumba Iron Ore jumped 4.16% to R199.72. The group said on Wednesday annual profits were expected to climb 20%.

Nedbank was 1.48% lower at R235.76 and Barclays Africa 0.81% at R163.73.

At 6.49pm, the rand was R13.3683 to the dollar from R13.2357; it firmed to R13.1968 in intraday trade.

The benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.77% from 8.745%. The local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index ended 0.10% higher at 46,806 points, with 21,919 contracts traded from Wednesday’s 33,224.

With Maarten Mittner and Reitumetse Pitso