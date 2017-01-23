Rand trades firmer before Reserve Bank’s decision, with dollar under pressure

The rand was firmer at midday on Monday on a softer dollar and ahead of the South African Reserve Bank’s interest-rate decision on Tuesday.

The rand remains range bound amid a tentative tone in the market on an inconsistent dollar, ahead of the Bank’s decision, Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

The bias towards the dollar remains after further weakness amid protectionist sentiment, following Donald Trump’s inauguration speech in the US, in which he made it clear the interests of the country came first under his administration.

At the same time, the euro has not made convincing gains on the greenback. Gains by the pound against the dollar have also been marginal over the short term.

No change in local interest rates is expected, but the Bank may issue a more hawkish statement.

Consumer inflation averaged 6.4% in 2016, but peaked at 6.8% in December. Since the last monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, the rand has appreciated about 3% against the dollar and oil prices have stabilised at about $54 per barrel.

"While food prices have been broadly in line with the Bank’s expectations, risk of higher-than-anticipated meat prices due to decreased poultry supply may limit the anticipated deceleration of the inflation rate," said First National Bank economist Mamello Matikinca.

She said the uncertain global economic outlook remained a risk to the inflation outlook.

At 11.35am the rand was at R13.5110 to the dollar from R13.6208. It was trading in a range between R13.47 and R13.65.

The rand was at R14.4978 against the euro from R14.5820 and at R16.8267 against the pound from R16.8647.

The euro was at $1.0729 from $1.0705. The pound was at $1.2453 from $1.2379.