Markets

Market data: January 20 2017

23 January 2017 - 12:34 PM
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Bonds

Unit trusts

Fixed deposits

Preference shares

Fuel prices

Sanlam Stratus funds

Liberty

Africa investor

Fairbairn

Selected global stocks

Metals

Cross rates

Forward rates

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Trump speech boosts rand
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaken while Dow rises
Markets
3.
Rand stronger after Donald Trump’s speech
Markets
4.
Dollar slips after Donald Trump strikes ...
Markets
5.
Gold rises to two-month high on Trump policy ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.