Market data: January 20 2017

A better bullion price boosted gold shares and pushed the JSE higher. Platinums were also stronger though the metal’s price was lower for most of the day, ending flat
While Donald Trump’s America and much of the rest of the West regress, SA’s electorate is making increasingly informed decisions, writes Bryan Rostron
The HRC said last week it was considering legal action against the education department after textbooks were not delivered to schools in Limpopo
After a weekend strategy planning session for the 2017 general election talks, EFF leader Julius Malema says his party will fight every municipal by-election
The regional carrier is upgrading its fleet to meet the rising demand for longer-haul destinations
KwaZulu-Natal economic development MEC Sihle Zikalala says the city will host the World Economic Forum Africa meeting in May
Afua Osei, co-founder of She Leads Africa, unpacks the journey of starting a company and how she handled doubts when targets weren’t met
Catholic mediators say that Congolese politicians need to reach compromises to save the deal for President Joseph Congo to step down after elections
The 14-time Grand Slam champion defeated sixth-seeded Gael Monfils in almost three hours, and will play Canada’s world number three Milos Raonic in the quarterfinal
A technique involving the transfer of other plants’ DNA to yeast could revolutionise the perfume industry — but threatens the livelihoods of growers
Investors Monthly is a magazine published
by Times Media, Media Division included in
the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of
the month.
